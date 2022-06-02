Carol Ann Burris of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, she was 82 years old.

She was born in Lincoln County, TN to the late James T. Lambert and Mary Loving Lambert.

Granny was the shining light at the center of our family. She radiated joy and filled all of our hearts with endless love. She was her happiest when she was sitting outside surrounded by all of her loved ones. This sadness is unbearable for us all. We are comforted knowing she is in Heaven with those she loves. She would be so grateful to know that so many people have reached out to comfort and support her family.

Ms. Burris is survived by her sons, Jimmy Burris and wife Ruth Howard and Steve Burris and wife Kim; grandchildren, Halee Burris, Nolan Burris, and wife Shelby, Jacob Burris, Weston Burris, and wife Jenna, and Mitchell Burris; sisters, Retta Sue Fann and Betty Jo Gerring; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM with Chris Warren officiating. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ms. Burris’s memory to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

