Margot “True” Radcliff was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 8, 1937, to Dorothy and Sam Smith, and passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022.

She grew up in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and graduated from Classen High School where she was a member of the Classette Pep Club, majored in Drama, was student Director of Productions, and won the national Thespian Award and state Table Tennis Championship. She then graduated from Oklahoma State University.

She was a very active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church serving on the Altar Guild, Episcopal Church Women (Ways and Means Chair), teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, Shared Ministries, Post Card Ministry Chairman, and Senior Ministries chairperson. She was a monthly Intercessor as well.

Over her 30-year teaching career, she taught 2 years in Oklahoma, was Director of North River YMCA Preschool, started a Montessori Preschool and a preschool at St. John’s Episcopal School in Illinois, taught one and half years at St. Jude Catholic School, and 20 years at St. Peter’s School all in Chattanooga, TN. During her last 10 years at St. Peter’s in Chattanooga, she developed the Invention Convention for her students where they developed their creativity by inventing a game or something that makes life easier.

Her community volunteer services include Foster Care Review Board, Facilitator for the Victim Offender Reconciliation Program for Juvenile Offenders, VP for Epilepsy Foundation Board, and Secretary on Kids on the Block Board. True graduated from EFM from University of the South, Sewanee, TN.

In 2013, True moved to Murfreesboro, TN to be near her daughter Tracey and family. She became active at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church continuing the Post Card Ministry, Altar Guild, Intercessor, and Funeral Committee. She continued her card making hobby for family and friends as well as filling requests from friends.

True is survived by a daughter Tracey Huddleston (George), son Jason Radcliff (Lisa), grandchildren Brianna Radcliff, Zachary Ring (Allison), and Connor Radcliff (Macy), and a multitude of friends.

Visitation will be Friday, June 3, 2022, from 2:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 3:00 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Reverends Vicki T. Burgess and Michael Whitnah officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Altar Guild at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Murfreesboro, or the charity of your choice.

