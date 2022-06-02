Mr. Terry Lee Traub of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, he was 68 years old. He was a native of Chicago.

Mr. Traub was an attorney who practiced law in Illinois and remotely worked in Tennessee to be closer to his family. He was a member of the Catholic Church.

Mr. Traub is survived by his life partner; Susan Traub, children; Kelly Traub, Jason Traub, Nicholas Traub; grandchildren; Triston, Lucas, Harley Lynne; parents, Laurence Rudolph Traub, and Gloria Mae Bugasch; siblings, Kenny, Larry, Jan, Phyllis, Pat, Danny, Laurie, Lynn, and Thomas.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until 11 AM Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Smyrna TN. with Funeral mass at 11:00 AM Friday. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. www.woodfinchapel.com

