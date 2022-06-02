A new slate of movies and TV shows is coming to The Roku Channel in June 2022. Highlights include Tom Hanks’ Oscar-nominated Cast Away to the exclusive release of director Justin Lee’s Apache Junction.

Watch free action movies online:

Independence Day – The aliens are coming and their goal is to invade and destroy Earth. Fighting superior technology, mankind’s best weapon is the will to survive.

Taken – A retired CIA agent travels across Europe and relies on his old skills to save his estranged daughter, who has been kidnapped while on a trip to Paris.

The Expendables – A CIA operative hires a team of mercenaries to eliminate a Latin dictator and a renegade CIA agent.

The Expendables 2 – Mr. Church reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory and up against an unexpected threat.

The Expendables 3 – Barney augments his team with new blood for a personal battle: to take down Conrad Stonebanks, the Expendables co-founder and notorious arms trader who is hell bent on wiping out Barney and every single one of his associates.

The Maze Runner – Thomas is deposited in a community of boys after his memory is erased, soon learning they’re all trapped in a maze that will require him to join forces with fellow “runners” for a shot at escape.

Speed – A young police officer must prevent a bomb exploding aboard a city bus by keeping its speed above 50 mph.

The Karate Kid (2010) – Work causes a single mother to move to China with her young son; in his new home, the boy embraces kung fu, taught to him by a master.

The Transporter – Frank Martin, who “transports” packages for unknown clients, is asked to move a package that soon begins moving, and complications arise.

Watch free drama movies online:

Cast Away – A FedEx executive undergoes a physical and emotional transformation after crash landing on a deserted island.

Signs – A widowed former reverend living with his children and brother on a Pennsylvania farm finds mysterious crop circles in their fields, which suggests something more frightening to come.

Tombstone – A successful lawman’s plans to retire anonymously in Tombstone, Arizona are disrupted by the kind of outlaws he was famous for eliminating.

Fight Club – An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into much more.

American Sniper – Navy S.E.A.L. sniper Chris Kyle’s pinpoint accuracy saves countless lives on the battlefield and turns him into a legend. Back home with his family after four tours of duty, however, Chris finds that it is the war he can’t leave behind.

Watch free romance movies online:

Pretty Woman – A man in a legal but hurtful business needs an escort for some social events, and hires a beautiful prostitute he meets… only to fall in love.

Fifty Shades Darker – While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

Fifty Shades Freed – Anastasia and Christian get married, but Jack Hyde continues to threaten their relationship.

Fifty Shades of Grey – Literature student Anastasia Steele’s life changes forever when she meets handsome, yet tormented, billionaire Christian Grey.

Meet the Browns – A single mom takes her family to Georgia for the funeral of her father — a man she never met. There, her clan is introduced to the crass, fun-loving Brown family.

Watch free comedy movies online:

The Waterboy – A waterboy for a college football team discovers he has a unique tackling ability and becomes a member of the team.

Goosebumps – A teenager teams up with the daughter of young adult horror author R. L. Stine after the writer’s imaginary demons are set free on the town of Madison, Delaware.

Bridesmaids – Competition between the maid of honor and a bridesmaid, over who is the bride’s best friend, threatens to upend the life of an out-of-work pastry chef.

Napoleon Dynamite – A listless and alienated teenager decides to help his new friend win the class presidency in their small western high school, while he must deal with his bizarre family life back home.

The Descendants – A land baron tries to reconnect with his two daughters after his wife is seriously injured in a boating accident.

Juno – Faced with an unplanned pregnancy, an offbeat young woman makes an unusual decision regarding the unborn child.

Watch free TV series online:

Will & Grace – Gay lawyer Will and straight interior designer Grace share a New York City apartment. Their best friends are gleeful and proud gay Jack and charismatic, filthy-rich, amoral socialite Karen.

Billy on the Street – Billy Eichner quizzes people in the face for “amazing” gifts and money.

My Name Is Earl – A ne’er do well wins $100,000 in the lottery and decides to right all the wrongs from his past with his newfound realization.

Undercover Boss – Bosses of chain businesses go undercover to their own stores in various locations and various jobs around the store and interact with the employees. Depending on the employee’s impression, it will prove to the boss how important the job is to them.

UnReal – A behind-the-scenes look at the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition program.

Hernan – The Spanish “Conquistador” Hernán Cortés arrives on the shores of what today is México and faces both local demons and those who’ve sailed with him.

Watch free exclusive movies online: