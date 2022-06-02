With summer upon us, fruit pies are on our minds. One of our favorites here at Papa C’s is our double-crusted Blueberry pie made with lots of plump, juicy blueberries.

If you’re a lover of blueberries like us, here’s a name you should know – Elizabeth Coleman White.

Who is Elizabeth Coleman White, you ask?

Let’s just say, without her, we might not have blueberries as we know them today.

White was the first person to take wild blueberry plants, cultivate them to grow on her father’s cranberry farm, then market and sell them commercially for everyone else to enjoy in abundance.

Here are some other interesting facts you should know about blueberries!

Disease Fighters

Blueberries are considered the healthiest widely available fruit. One reason is because those tiny little berries are loaded with antioxidants, like Vitamin C, quercetin, and flavonoids, to name just a few. Antioxidants have been shown to reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and stroke, as well as provide anti-inflammatory benefits. They’re like a natural little super pill!

Brain Food

The primary flavonoids in blueberries are anthocyanins. Numerous researchers have studied the effects of anthocyanins on human health, in particular their effects on brain health. A diet high in blueberries has been shown to improve cognitive function in older adults and, in some cases, even reverse age-related memory loss. And studies at Harvard and the University of Cincinnati, respectively, found that daily consumption of blueberries may reduce the risks of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Skip the Carrots

If you want to protect your vision, you can cut back on the carrots and start eating blueberries instead. Numerous studies have shown that the colorful fruit has great benefits for eye health, the biggest of which is reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration, a condition that can lead to blindness. Eating your blueberries also offers protection from cataracts and glaucoma, the latter probably being related to the fact that the berries help lower blood pressure.

Healthiest Fruit?

Blueberries are a favorite of those watching their calories and/or carbs, too. Because they are high in fiber and low in carbs and natural sugars, blueberries won’t spike your blood sugar the way some other fruits can. They’re also low in calories, coming in at only 84 calories (and 15 carbs) for an entire cup of berries.

Fraud Warning

Our only word of warning when it comes to blueberry snacks and desserts is to watch out for FRAUDS. Many foods sold as “Blueberry flavored” actually have no real blueberries in them. Even when they say “natural flavoring,” those flavors are often from sugar, corn syrup, apple and other fruit juices, and additional sweeteners – but read the ingredients and look for those berries.

Our Real Berry Promise

At Papa C’s, we promise to always give you plump, juicy, delicious REAL BLUEBERRIES in our handmade Blueberry Pies.

And while the old saying might be, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” we think maybe it should be, “A cup of blueberries (in a Papa C’s pie!) a day keeps the doctor away!!!”

Order your Blueberry – or Apple – pies now for your summer get togethers – delivery and pickup available, or come by the shop and see what’s in the display case today.

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below:

