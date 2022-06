avid™ An IHG hotel held its ribbon cutting for its Smyrna location on Monday, May 12, 2022, at 800 Expo Drive in Smyrna.

Welcome to avid hotels in Smyrna, where the essentials are done right. Every time. Start your day with a free Good all-around breakfast featuring rotating hot items and freshly ground premium coffee 24/7 in the lobby.

avid™ An IHG hotel

800 Expo Drive

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 821-1550

Facebook