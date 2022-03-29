Mr. Brian Keith Voss passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center, he was 54 years old.

He was born in Murfreesboro and worked as a Claims Adjuster with Erie Insurance. He was an avid UT sports fan and loved deer hunting. Brian graduated from Riverdale High School and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University playing baseball for both schools.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Joel Allen Voss.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Jackson Voss; step-daughter, Mallory Pearl Jackson; mother, Brenda Carol Lewellen Harris, and husband, Earl T. Harris; brother, Brant Ashley Voss, and wife, Joanne; and nephew, Beckham Voss. He is also survived by mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Pearl Jackson, and brother-in-law, Lee Jackson.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM, Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

