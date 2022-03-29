Mr. Jerden E. Johnson III passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at St. Thomas Rutherford, he was 73 years old.

He was a native of Memphis, TN but has lived in Rutherford County for the past 40 years.

Jerden was preceded in death by his father, Jerden E Johnson II.

He is survived by his wife, Reba Hinkle, mother, Ida Beatrice Johnson, sons, Christopher Johnson and Marcus Johnson, daughters, Charlotte Johnson and Marissa Johnson, sisters Gwendolyn Perry and Wanda Hubbard, and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com

