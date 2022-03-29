Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Eunice Beigh Edwards of Smyrna Tennessee, born August 9, 1935, gently passed into the arms of an angel to her heavenly home on March 26, 2022.

Born to John and Eunice Beigh, Akron Ohio. Roberta graduated from high school and attended cosmetology school. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron Ohio where she married Richard in 1954. After marrying they moved to Newport, North Carolina where her husband was stationed at Cherry Point MCAS. They lived in North Carolina until 1973 following her husband’s retirement from the Marine Corps. They relocated their family to Smyrna Tennessee.

She had a lifelong love of reading. She enjoyed camping with her family. She especially loved playing Pinochle and any board games with her grandchildren. In later years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband in their RV around the United States. She was a bowler, a wonderful seamstress making everything from wedding gowns to fashionable clothes, and costumes for her children and later her grandchildren. She also made hundreds of table clothes for each holiday or special occasion. She created beautiful embroidery and needlepoint pieces and was a long-time member of the home demonstration club in Smyrna. She enjoyed her yard, and especially her flowers, any variety of pansies.

Roberta was active in the ELCA Lutheran Church serving throughout her years as a Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher, and held many positions on committees and councils. Roberta was an excellent cook, especially with the family’s favorite, London Broil. She loved preparing for the holidays and decorating. Everyone looked forward to her table settings and which dishes and or china she would use. She found joy in her collection of Christmas Trees and Nativity sets.

Roberta is survived by her husband of 68 years, Richard Dell Edwards (Dick) of Smyrna, Tennessee. Daughter, Valorie Edwards Vaupel, Smyrna, TN; Granddaughter, Vanessa Vaupel (Scott Sutter), great-granddaughter Evelyn Louise Sutter (Evie), Sparks, NV. Grandson, Jared Edwards Vaupel, Antioch. TN., Connie Vaupel Overbey, Nashville, TN., Brandt Vaupel, Spring Hill, TN. Son, Kevin Edwards (Lynn) Murfreesboro, TN; Grandson, Jordan Edwards, Shelbyville, TN. Daughter, Shawn Edwards Roosa (Kirt) Smyrna, TN; Sydney Roosa, Nashville, TN. Son, Jeffrey Edwards (Darlene) Smyrna, TN.

Sincere thanks to the staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Alive Hospice for their loving care to Roberta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alive Hospice or St. Andrew Lutheran Church Franklin, TN.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM until Celebration of Life service at 4:00 PM Saturday, April 2, 2022, with inurnment to follow at St. Andrew Lutheran Church Franklin, TN. 908 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 www.woodfinchapel.com

