OBITUARY: Brenda Joyce Herrod Bucey

Brenda Joyce Herrod Bucey, age 75 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 6, 2025. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Henry Jackson Herrod and Ruby Hillard Herrod. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Helen Lois Herrod and a brother, Robert Herrod.

Brenda is survived by her sons, Todd Bucey and his wife Kathleen of Murfreesboro, TN, Larry Bucey and his wife Susan of Readyville, TN, and Allen Bucey and his wife Angela of Beechgrove, TN; sisters, Martha Jones and her husband David of Murfreesboro, TN, Alice Qualls of Murfreesboro, TN, and Mary Durham of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Jimmy Herrod and his wife Brenda of Murfreesboro, TN, and Andy Herrod of Rockvale, TN; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.

An online guestbook for the Bucey family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.