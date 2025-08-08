OBITUARY: Jared Stephen Plummer

Jared Stephen Plummer, age 46, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away, Saturday August 2, 2025, at his home.

Jared was a graduate of Murray State University and had attended Experience Community Church in Murfreesboro. He had worked in the computer technology field.

Jared is survived by his children, Addison Plummer Bryan and husband Alec, Ian Plummer, Brock Plummer, Sean Plummer; mother, Deborah Anne Plummer; brother, Derek William Plummer and wife Jennifer; niece, Aubrey, and nephew, Nick.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com