Whataburger and “King of the Hill” Team Up

August 5, 2025 – Fire up the grill and dust off your lawn chairs! Whataburger is teaming up with one of Texas’ most beloved animated families to celebrate the return of “King of the Hill.” In honor of the show’s long-awaited return after a fifteen-year hiatus, with Season 14 premiering just yesterday, Whataburger and Hulu are rolling out a lineup of limited-time perks inspired by Hank Hill’s go-to order and the tight-knit community of Arlen.

This collaboration is a full-circle moment for fans. Whataburger has made several appearances throughout the show’s previous seasons as a setting for some of the Hill family’s most pivotal — and amusing — moments. Over the years, the brand has become a familiar fixture in Arlen, earning its place alongside lawn chairs, alley banter and propane accessories in the Hill family’s Texas-sized world.

From Aug. 5 through Sept. 29, folks are invited to gather ’round and dig into the Whataburger No. 2 — the Double Meat Whataburger — Hank Hill’s tried-and-true favorite. Whether you’re feeding the family or catching up with your backyard crew, it’s a burger built to satisfy and a nod to Hank’s no-nonsense, full-flavor standards.

But that’s not all, I tell you what:

Whataburger Rewards Members can earn triple points on large orders (online and in-app only) from Aug. 11–17 — ideal for family dinners or to share with friends while watching King of the Hill Season 14.

Get a free No. 2 Whataburger with the purchase of a medium Fry and medium drink from Sept. 8–12 (online and in-app only). You won’t need to ask Peggy for advice on this deal.

Season 14 of the critically acclaimed comedy series, “King of the Hill,” brings the Hill family into present-day Arlen, with Bobby, now 21 and working as a chef in Dallas, and Hank and Peggy moving back home after a long stint living abroad in Saudi Arabia. As they settle into retired life, they rediscover the joy of being surrounded by familiar faces and shared meals, while adapting to the changes within their hometown. All ten episodes of the new season are now available to stream on Hulu — and fans should keep a lookout for Whataburger’s iconic orange-and-white stripes later in the season.

So gather your crew, pull up a folding chair and get ready to celebrate community, comedy and classic Texas flavor. Because nothing says “welcome home” like Double Meat Whataburgers and a little neighborhood nostalgia.

Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7 — whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or tap into the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account start earning points to spend toward their go-to favorites and automatically earn a free Whataburger.

Visit Whataburger.com for even more news from around the neighborhood.

