OBITUARY: Beatrice ‘Tootie’ Bowman Barrett

Beatrice “Tootie” Bowman Barrett, age 95 of Christiana, Tennessee passed away at NHC Murfreesboro on Friday, March 3, 2023.

She was a native of Rutherford County but was born in Celina, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Lawrence Barrett, Jr; her parents, Bedford and Sara “Sally” Bowman; daughter, Kat Hockett; son-in-law, Bobby Hockett; brothers, Ray, Wayman, Fred and Beachum Bowman; and sisters, Olene Davis and Jewel Hesson.

She is survived by her sons, Charles L. “Skip” Barrett III and wife Joan, William Dale Barrett and wife Sandi; a daughter, Mendy Samford and husband Dan; sister, Savannah Morgan; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, special nephew Edward “Snook” Bowman and nieces Janie Arnette and Barbara “Gail” Belt.

Mrs. Barrett was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ, and she was retired from Marti and Liz Shoes.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00 am until the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm with Wayne Belt officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with grandsons and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Barrett may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Childrens Hospital.

An online guestbook is available for the Barrett family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

