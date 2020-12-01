Anna May Stoop, age 88, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Salsbury, NY but has been living in Smyrna, TN. She is a member of the Presbyterian faith.

Anna was proceeded in death by her husband, Lewis Stoop, parents; Alfred and Anna Wright, brother, Everett Wright and sisters; Alma Elwood and Dorothy Gagne. She is survived by her son, Michael Stoop, daughters; Debbie Marsteiner and Cindy Shaw, brothers; Clarence Wright and Alfred Wright, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A Chapel service will be held at 12:00P.M. Monday, November 30, 2020 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Hamden Cemetery in Hamden, NY.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time 12:00 P.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.