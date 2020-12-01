After a long battle with cancer, Bliss Woodall, age 84 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Nashville, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital. He was a native of Nashville and was a son of the late Ira David Woodall and Eva Camp Woodall.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Jane Woodall; two sons, Charles Woodall and wife Lynn of Franklin, Chris Woodall of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Haley Gall and husband Braden, Meghan Woodall, and Baker Woodall and wife Lizzy, all of Nashville, Ben Woodall and wife Kristen of St. Petersburg, FL, Ashley Rae Woodall, Bryson Woodall and wife Ashley, all of Murfreesboro; great grandchildren, Maren, Bennett, Easton, Whitley, and Adley; a brother, David Woodall and wife Bobbie of Knoxville; sister, Libby Woods of Nashville; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Woodall was a United States Navy veteran and retired from McGavock High School as a vocational educational teacher after 46 years of service. Once retired, he continued as a volunteer with the vocational program at McGavock.

While Mr. Woodall had quite a few passions, his greatest joys came from being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He adored teaching his family everything he could and savored time spent with them.

Mr. Woodall was quite skilled with tools, especially with automobiles. So patient, he thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also appreciated a good round of golf.

A graveside with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. An online guestbook is available for the Woodall family at www.woodfinchapel.com.