Brian Christopher Howe, age 32, joined his loved ones in heaven on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William G. Taylor, Joan A. Taylor, Gene and John H. Howe. Aunts Brenda L. Taylor and Teresa S. Ledbetter.

Brian is survived by his parents, Daniel and Debbe Howe; Sister, Kathryn T. Bourne; and his adopted sister, Teresa C. Ledbetter; aunts and uncles: Stephen C. Taylor (MaryBeth), Linda (Mike) Butler. and David (Gina) Howe; cousins: Chuck (Melissa) Taylor, Ashly N. Taylor, Daniel Ledbetter, John Howe and Michael Howe; as well as extended family and friends.

Brian possessed a great love of soccer, enjoyed traveling, loved amusement parks and was a faithful fan and follower of Sports. He and his dad loved to watch games together and talk sports with each other. Brian had a way of meeting people and everyone was his buddy.

Brian graduated from Blackman High School and attended Tusculum University.

Family and friends will gather at a later date for a private memorial ceremony.