Gilbert Patrick Vincion, age 48, passed away on Saturday, November 28,2020 at St Thomas Midtown. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County. Patrick was a member of the Church of Christ.

Patrick was preceeded in death by his grandparents; Albert and Ethel Vincion and Van and Pearl Hackney and sister, Debora Vincion Sittloh. He is survived by his parents; Lawrence Gilbert and Esther Lorene Vincion, sister, Kathy (Ross) Givens and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held for Patrick at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Jimmy Carver officiating. The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.