Mr. Andrew “Andy” Carl Davis, age 37, of Nashville, TN passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Mike Davis and Patricia Lang. Andy was a 2000 graduate of Riverdale High School and 2005 graduate of MTSU with degrees in Marketing, Business Communications, and Psychology. He worked in software marketing for Change Healthcare.

Andy is survived by his mother, Patricia Lang and her husband Claus of LaVergne, TN; father, Mike Davis of Gainesboro, TN; brothers, Kerry Davis and his wife Penny of Murfreesboro, Don Bonds, Jr. and his wife Angela of Goodlettsville, TN, Chris Bonds of LaVergne, and Bob Bonds of Murfreesboro; nieces and nephews, T.J. Davis, Ella Bonds, Aidan Strick, Dillyn Bonds, and Jayln Bonds; aunt, Fay Davis of Cookeville; and many cousins.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at River Oaks Community Church. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at River Oaks Community Church, 210 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.