Mrs. Mary Vaughn Mankin, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born in Eagleville, TN to the late Robert and Molly Lee Lynch Vaughn. Mrs. Mankin was a graduate of Eagleville High School and of the Baptist faith. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her family which she was very proud of. Mrs. Mankin was a wonderful wife and mother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Mankin is survived by her husband of 62 yrs, Weck Mankin; children, Yvonne Hailey and her husband Jim of Gallatin, TN, Weck Hodge “Bubba” Mankin, III and his wife Melissa of Christiana, TN, and Scott Mankin and his wife Jana of Christiana; grandchildren, Lauren Mankin and Morgan Mankin; great-grandson, Kaleb Beaver; sister, Peggy Jewell of Murfreesboro; brother, Billy Vaughn of Rockvale, TN; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Howard Vaughn, James Vaughn, and Doris Schilling.

Graveside services will be held Monday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.