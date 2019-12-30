Ann B. Ferrell Sloan, age 90 of Murfreesboro died Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born in Wilson County, Tennessee to the late Roy and Clara Green Beard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Dee Ferrell; and son, Dee Ferrell.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Sloan and his children, Carl Sloan, Steve Sloan, Tommy Sloan, and Nancy Williams; daughter, Cynthia Ann Ferrell; grandson, Benjamin D. VanHoesen and his wife Stephanie; daughter in law, Carol Vaught Ferrell.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with burial at Evergreen Cemetery after the service.