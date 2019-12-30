Marian M. McCullough, age 86, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was born in Old Hickory in Davidson County, TN to the late Edgar and Laurine Welch Murdock. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Todd E. McCullough; grandson, Randy McCullough Jr.; and sister, Joyce Richards.

She is survived by sons, Gary McCullough and Randy McCullough; daughters, Lisa Yount and Lori Majors; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Carolyn Faye Polly, Regenia Murdock-Sutton, Judith Smythe, Linda Crosslin, Zana Puckett; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. McCullough was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. She retired from medical stenography after many years. She liked to pass time by putting puzzles together, painting, and showing off her sewing skills. She also loved to vacation in Florida. Mrs. McCullough was an avid reader but was most commonly found reading her bible. She was a loving generous woman but most importantly a wonderful mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Alive Hospice Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 27129; or A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee, Inc, 1133 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM and the funeral service will be at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery,