New Print Shop Restaurant Opens in Smyrna’s Depot District

Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. The family-friendly space, located next to The Red Bicycle, opened on October 21 and offers an eclectic menu and craft cocktails.

“We will have a dog-friendly patio and outdoor activities when the weather is good,” said Jose Rodriguez, with Experience the Build, which developed the property.

The menu features a unique blend of options. Appetizers feature items like Caramel Honey Brussel Sprouts, Saucy Shrimp, and Nashville Hot Cauliflower. They also have salads and Power Grain Bowls with quinoa, garlic sautéed power greens with legumes and wheatberry, pineapple slaw, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, fried feta, served with honey chili dressing.

Entrees go from a Cheese Crust Smashburger to Maple Dijon Glazed Salmon to Not Your Nana’s Meatballs served with homemade sauce over spaghetti.

Just about everything on the menu has its own special twist on long-time favorite comfort foods and classic dishes, that includes the sides like the macaroni and beer cheese.

What stands out is The Bomb Cake for dessert. It is a chocolate chip cookie milk cake served with fresh fruit and whipped cream. It is indeed “da bomb.”

There is also a Kid’s Menu with favorites offered in simpler, child-sized flavors and portions, including a burger and mac and cheese.

The restaurants offers two stories. Downstairs is the main dining room, upstairs is a bar, and outdoors a vast space to play games like Jenga and corn hole.

“This is the first of its kind restaurant in the Smyrna area, we are excited to see the community coming out and enjoying our location as a new hangout spot that has great food and drinks yet is still family-friendly and community-oriented,” Alberto Villalobos, Director of Operations for Syndicate, told What Now Nashville.

The plan is for this to be the first of many The Print Shop restaurants. The name comes from the location, which is in a building that was once upon a time a print shop.

Owner Caleb Spearing of Syndicate & Co., a local hospitality and real estate developer, told WhatNowNashville that the goal is to open other locations in the near future. They will all be located just outside of major metro areas where the owners can focus on the local, family-friendly environment. Smyrna was the perfect first location with its recent development of The Depot District, and being so close to Nashville.

Learn more at printshoprestaurant.com.