OBITUARY: David Edwards

David Edwards age 72 of Smyrna, TN passed peacefully on Nov. 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

David was born in Linden, TN and graduated from Franklin High School in 1969, he also attended MTSU. David was a lifelong car enthusiast and was restoring a classic, 1969 Chevelle SS, he called “The Rat”. His other hobbies included fishing the lakes and rivers around the Middle Tennessee area and taking care of his dogs.

A consummate professional, David was an award-winning salesman. He achieved top sales honors at every business he worked in during his career.

David was a loving husband, father, son to his WW2 veteran father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend.

Survived by wife, Juanita Butner Edwards; sons, Matt (Christie) Edwards and Michael Edwards; daughters, Shannon Hartley and Stephanie (Paul Gonzalez) Lopez; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brother, Doran (Jackie Hardy) Edwards.

Funeral services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

