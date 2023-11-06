Stewarts Creek High School Presents, Frozen Jr.

It began with two sisters, one with magic and the other without. But that’s not the end of their story.

Find out how these two sisters’ story continues in the magical production of Frozen Jr. at Stewarts Creek High School, a feeder wide musical featuring two casts of students from Stewarts Creek Elementary and Middle, Rock Springs Elementary and Middle, Therman Francis, and Browns Chapel Elementary!

Frozen Jr. is a tale of true love and acceptance of others. When the kingdom of Arendelle becomes trapped in a perpetual winter, Anna must find a way to rescue the kingdom and get her sister back! While on her journey, Anna encounters many friends and strange creatures, as she bravely preservers to find Elsa and bring peace back into the kingdom.

Support Stewarts Creek on any of the following dates! Performances dates are November 9th at 7pm, November 11th at 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm and finally November 12th at 2pm and 7pm at Red Hawk Theater on the Stewarts Creek Campus at 301 Red Hawk Pkwy in Smyrna, Tennessee. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the box office the night of the performance or online at https://creekfinearts.ludus.com/index.php Doors will open 30 minutes prior to show time.

For more information, please contact Lindsay Duggin (Dugginl@rcschools.net or 615/ 904-6771 ext. 31604) or Dr. Brian Russell (Russellb@rcschools.net or 615/ 904-6771 ext. 31606) or visit www.creekfinearts.com