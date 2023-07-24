Musical Comedy Mrs. Doubtfire to Make Nashville Premiere

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny takes the stage in Nashville when Mrs. Doubtfire comes to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall for a limited one-week engagement Nov. 7-12.

Single tickets can be purchased at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Critics call Mrs. Doubtfire “wonderful, heartwarming and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). The internationally acclaimed new hit musical is based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks.

Mrs. Doubtfire will star beloved Broadway leading man, Rob McClure, who drew critical raves, standing ovations and a Tony Award nomination when he created Euphegenia Doubtfire (everybody’s favorite Scottish nanny). Joining him will be another Broadway favorite, renowned actress and his real-life wife, Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.

Mrs. Doubtfire premiered at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in December 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for a new musical in the history of the 5th Avenue Theatre, selling more than $4.7 million in tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

When Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on Broadway on Dec. 5, 2021, the Chicago Tribune said, “This lovable, big-hearted musical comedy delivers a good time for all ages. The best choice for families on Broadway.” The Telegraph proclaimed, “Rip-roaringly funny. A heartfelt adaptation to make Robin Williams proud.”

Before closing on Broadway on May 29, 2022, Mrs. Doubtfire received six 2022 Outer Critics Circle Nominations including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, two Drama League Nominations and a Tony Nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Mrs. Doubtfire opened in London’s West End in June 2023 following a successful engagement in Manchester, U.K., in the fall of 2022.

In addition to director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind “Something Rotten!” The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Ethan Popp; scenic designer David Korins; costume designer Catherine Zuber; lighting designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; sound designer Brian Ronan; hair and wig designer David Brian Brown; and casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum in association with Work Light Productions, the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.