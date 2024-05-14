Top 5 Stories From May 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 14, 2024.
These are the health scores for May 7-14, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing person, Kevin R. Sharp, 69, of Eagleville. Read more
May 14, 2024 – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee. Read more
The Murfreesboro Police Department cannot determine the origin of a social media post about a two-year-old boy found in Murfreesboro. Read more
On May 8, one of the largest private healthcare systems, Ascension, detected unusual activity in their network systems, which was later determined to have been caused by a ransomware attack. Read more
