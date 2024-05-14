Top 5 Stories From May 14, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 14, 2024.

1Health Inspections: Rutherford County May 14, 2024

These are the health scores for May 7-14, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

2Missing: 69-year-old Kevin Sharp of Rutherford Co.

Kevin R. Sharp (RCSO)

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing person, Kevin R. Sharp, 69, of Eagleville. Read more

3WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorm Watch in Effect May 14 Until 8pm

Stock Photo

May 14, 2024 – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee. Read more

4Accuracy Alert: False Claims of a Child Found in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police

The Murfreesboro Police Department cannot determine the origin of a social media post about a two-year-old boy found in Murfreesboro. Read more

5Healthcare System Ascension Confirms Ransomware Attack

On May 8, one of the largest private healthcare systems, Ascension, detected unusual activity in their network systems, which was later determined to have been caused by a ransomware attack. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here