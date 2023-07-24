OBITUARY: Gary Wayne Limer

Mr. Gary Wayne Limer, age 64, of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He was a native of Erie, PA, but lived in many different places throughout his life including Sarasota, FL before settling in LaVergne.

Mr. Limer was a carpenter and helped to refurbish many condos. He had a fun personality and lit up the room.

Mr. Limer is survived by his wife of 35 years, Denise Limer; children, Gary Limer, Jr. and his wife Savana and Christy Edwards and her husband Layne; grandchildren, Luke Limer, Austin Wyse, Travis Edwards, and Madden Edwards; siblings, Donna Vonvolkenburg, Michelle Limer, Bobby Limer, Donnie Roberts, Bryan Roberts, and Ronnie Eller; sister-in-law, Susan Roth; brother-in-law, David Matteo and his wife Trish; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Jean Eller.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/