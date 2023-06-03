‘Music is Universal’ Takes Over Skydeck During CMA Fest

UMG Nashville announces Music Is Universal at downtown Nashville’s Skydeck on Broadway June 8 – 11. The four-day event is free to public and features some of country music’s biggest artists and rising stars for live performances, fan club parties, listening events, a writers round and more. Spanning the rosters of UMG Nashville, UMPG, and UMe, artists include Kassi Ashton, Priscilla Block, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, Dalton Dover, Luke Grimes, Caylee Hammack, Dillon James, Jon Langston, Kylie Morgan, Catie Offerman, Josh Ross, Tanya Tucker, Sam Williams, Mark Wills, Anne Wilson, Boy Named Banjo, Brothers Osborne, Maddie & Tae, plus guest artists DJ Cassidy, David Morris, and VAVO, comedian Danae Hays, and songwriters Allison Veltz Cruz, Adam James, and more to come.

To avoid lines, fans can RSVP in advance at UMGNLive.com. For the full schedule of events, visit UMGNLive.com. Fans can also pre-register for their favorite artist’s fan club for meet and greets, exclusive access and special events for Jordan Davis, Caylee Hammack, Kylie Morgan, Maddie & Tae, and Jon Langston.

Music Is Universal is made possible with thanks to sponsors including George Dickel Whisky, KickStand Cocktails, Cornerstone Building Brands, Justin Boots, Código, and Big Ass Fans.

Please note, the Skydeck on Broadway will implement a bag policy for the extent of the event. Approved bags include medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR 12” x 12” bags, and NON-CLEAR 6.5” x 4.5” bags will be permitted following screening. Backpacks of any kind are NOT permitted. Registration and queuing for all UMG Nashville events will occur on street level at Fifth + Broadway prior to Skydeck entry.