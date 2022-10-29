MTSU to Host 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Game

The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and the Blue Raider football team are honored to host the 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Football Game – the longest-running in the NCAA! Kick-off versus the Charlotte 49ers is slated for November 12 at 2:30 p.m. Thanks to our partners at Mid-South Ford Dealers and the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, this day will be filled with events and activities to honor and recognize our veterans, current service members, and their families.

Veterans, Current Service Members, and their families will receive a complimentary ticket to the game courtesy of Window World of Murfreesboro. Tickets will be available for pickup at the Pregame Picnic located at the Hall of Fame Building starting at noon. Any current military service members or veterans groups wishing to secure tickets prior to game day, should email [email protected] no later than Thursday, November 10 with the group name and quantity of tickets requested.

Listed below is an outline of what the day will consist of:

Saturday, November 12

Static displays provided by the Tennessee National Guard will be scattered around Floyd Stadium for fans and visitors to tour and take pictures. The Tennessee National Guard will also land a helicopter on the MTSU football practice field.

11:00 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Service

Start the morning off at the Veterans Memorial Service located at the Tom Jackson Building. This year we will be recognizing Afghanistan Veterans. The ceremony will include a moment of silence, a guest speaker, and the announcement of the recipient of the 2022 Dr. Joe Nunley Award.

12:00 p.m. – Pregame Picnic

Following the conclusion of the Veterans Memorial Service, Middle Tennessee Athletics will be sponsoring a tailgate outside the Hall of Fame building for all Veterans, current service members, and their family members. There will be free food and drinks, live music by the 129th Army Band, and the recipient speech of the Dr. Joe Nunley Award. Window World of Murfreesboro will be handing out patriotic ball caps to veterans and active duty service members while supplies last!

The annual Joe Nunley Distinguished Veteran Award honors veterans who exemplify the “MTSU Spirit of Service” through their extraordinary character and distinguished service in the Middle Tennessee community. This award celebrates the career of Dr. Joe Nunley, a World War II US Army veteran, an MTSU alum, professor, historian, and former MTSU Director of Alumni Affairs.

12:15 p.m. – Raider Walk

Fans can make their way to Walnut Grove to cheer alongside the Band of Blue and Spirit Squad as they welcome the Blue Raider football team to campus.

1:00 p.m. – Stadium Gates Open to Vet Village (Gate 3)

Vet Village which will be located outside of Gate 3 of Floyd Stadium is an area for Veterans, Active Service members, and families to meet with vendors who might be a resource to them.

2:30 p.m. – MT Football vs. Charlotte 49ers

Throughout the game, we will recognize alumni who have or are currently serving in the military, recognitions of all service branches, and one of the best Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces traditions: The Halftime Parade.

All current service members and veterans are encouraged to participate in the halftime parade honoring all branches of the military. To participate, head down to the Gate 2 tunnel near Lightning’s Locker Room with five minutes left in the 2nd Quarter. Reminder announcements will be made throughout the game.

Middle Tennessee State University hopes you can join us for the 40th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Game!