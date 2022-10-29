2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores for Week 11

Middle Tennessee high school football week eleven is in the books and so is the regular season for 2022. With the playoffs right around the corner, here are all the final scores from this week

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Scores will be updated as finals come in

Cheatham

Stewart Co. 9 at Cheatham Co. 29

Harpeth 14 at Westmoreland 49

Jo Byrns 12 at Sycamore 20

Davidson

Dickson Co. 34 at Antioch 6 (Thu)

Maplewood 0 at Cane Ridge 42

Glencliff 0 at Tullahoma 49

Wilson Central 45 at Hillsboro 14

Hunters Lane 0 at Station Camp 38

Smyrna 31 at Nashville Overton 20

Jackson Co. 19 at Stratford 28

McGavock 19 at LaVergne 14

Davidson Academy 0 at CPA 41

Knoxville Catholic 24 at MBA 56

Father Ryan 21 at Baylor 38

Goodpasture 21 at FRA 45

Ensworth 42 at Briarcrest 28

Lipscomb Academy 70 at BGA 0

Dickson

Creek Wood 36 at Lawrence Co. 0

Maury

Spring Hill 14 at Columbia 23

Forrest 0 at Mt. Pleasant 41

Robertson

White House 30 at White House Heritage 0

Springfield 42 at Clarksville Northwest 0

Greenbrier 7 at Marshall Co. 28

East Robertson 41 at Whites Creek 0 (Thu)

Rutherford

Siegel 14 at Blackman 26

Fayetteville 52 at Eagleville 6 (Thu)

MTCS 14 at Friendship Christian 28 (Thu)

Rockvale 7 at Oakland 49

Stewarts Creek 14 at Riverdale 33

Sumner

Rossview 7 at Beech 37

Gallatin 7 at Clarksville 28

Hendersonville 21 at West Creek 30

Henry Co. 47 at Portland 0

Pope John Paul 21 at McCallie 47

Wilson

Trousdale Co. 21 at Watertown 7

Mt. Juliet 26 at Green Hill 19

Warren Co. 7 at Lebanon 28

DCA 7 at Nashville Christian 42

Williamson

MUS 7 at Brentwood Academy 35

Centennial 9 at Brentwood 15

Fairview 22 at Waverly 33

Franklin 21 at Summit 34

Columbia Academy 14 at Franklin Grace 0

Ravenwood 38 at Independence 14

Nolensville 21 at Franklin Co. 7

Lincoln Co. 3 at Page 38