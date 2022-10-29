Friday, October 28, 2022
High SchoolsSchoolsSports

Ravenwood Clinches Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs with Win Over Independence

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Final Score:

Ravenwood- 38

Independence- 14

Both teams were (3-1) in region play and Ravenwood (6-4) will play at home next weekend for the first round of the playoffs after this victory.

Indy (5-5) got off to a quick start scoring on the first drive of the game. Brooks Sapone and Luke Mcneilly connected for a touchdown pass making the score 7-0. The Eagles also recovered a fumble on Ravenwood’s first drive. They would not score until the end of the game by way of a Steele Katina touchdown reception.

The Raptors took control by dominating the run game. Junior Carter Pace had a huge game scoring three touchdowns. In the first quarter, he rushed for a 70-yard score. Indy had a very hard time keeping him contained. Colton Pace scored their other touchdown in the second quarter.

Ravenwood’s defense also intercepted two passes. Jayden Smitherman and Lucas Houston were the players responsible for those turnovers.

Both teams have clinched a spot in the playoffs. Their opponents are still to be announced.

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
