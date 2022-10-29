Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week October 23, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (10/20/22 to 10/26/22).
Here are some highlights this week.
- The Peripheral cracked our streaming chart on its premiere week on Prime Video.
- The Watcher continues to top the list for the second consecutive week.
- New on the list are the movies Barbarian at #5, The School for Good and Evil at #6, and The Stranger at #9.
Top Titles this Week
- The Watcher- Netflix
- The Peripheral- Prime Video
- Terrifier – FuboTV
- House of the Dragon – HBO Max
- Barbarian- HBO Max
- The School for Good and Evil – Netflix
- Andor- Disney +
- Halloween Ends- Peacock Premium
- The Stranger – Netflix
- American Horror Story – Hulu