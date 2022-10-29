Saturday, October 29, 2022
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week October 23, 2022

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
photo from HBO Max

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (10/20/22 to 10/26/22).

Here are some highlights this week.

  • The Peripheral cracked our streaming chart on its premiere week on Prime Video.
  • The Watcher continues to top the list for the second consecutive week.
  • New on the list are the movies Barbarian at #5, The School for Good and Evil at #6, and The Stranger at #9.

Top Titles this Week

  1. The Watcher- Netflix
  2. The Peripheral- Prime Video
  3. Terrifier – FuboTV
  4. House of the Dragon – HBO Max
  5. Barbarian- HBO Max
  6. The School for Good and Evil – Netflix
  7. Andor- Disney +
  8. Halloween Ends- Peacock Premium
  9. The Stranger – Netflix
  10. American Horror Story – Hulu

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
