A very limited amount of single game tickets for the September 19 football game vs. Troy are on sale now. Tickets will only be available at GoBlueRaiders.com.

Ticket prices will be $24 for a sideline reserved seat (upper or lower) and $18 for an end zone reserved seat. All seats will be mobile delivery only.

Following purchase, fans may log into their “My Account” page from their smartphone and add their ticket(s) directly to their phone. Fans are highly encouraged to add tickets to their phone prior to arriving at the stadium.

Seats are only available in groups of 2 seats and 4 seats and located away from aisles, with six feet of space in between parties and only every other row. Odd number seat purchases will not be available.

There will also be no walk up sales on the day of the game. Single game sales are only available online and in advance of game day, while supplies last.

To adhere to university social distancing guidelines, as well as, stadium capacity regulations, the ticket office staff was tasked with creating an environment within each seating section that would allow fans to attend comfortably. Masks will be required through the entire stadium, with the only exception being while eating or drinking.