Kristopher Lafayette Hughes, age 45, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Vinson Clyde Hughes.

He is survived by his mother, Dennial Phillips Wilson and her husband Porter Wilson; brother, Shann Vinson Hughes; sister, Shannon Viola Hatcher; and a host of other family and friends.

Kristopher was a kind soul with a big heart. He would do anything he could to help people. He collected Hot Wheels and was very talented at crafting. His heart and artistic talents were the two things that stood out most to others. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with burial following at Mapleview Cemetery.