30-year-old Lynsey Jean Anglebrandt was reported missing by a family member on September 19, 2021.

The family member received a message through Facebook from Anglebrandt stating she had overdosed and wanted to be picked up. Anglebrandt has been missing since then.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

If you have seen Lynsey Anglebrandt or know where she can be located, please contact Det. Albert Miles, III at (629) 201-5513.