When Jeremy Florida and his wife opened Brass Horn Coffee Roasters two years ago with the hopes of drawing students and downtown residents, they were asked if there would ever be food added to the menu. At that time, Florida non-committally said that it was a future possibility, “when the time was right’” Well, the time has come, and the new breakfast offerings are tasty and made from local products.

From the beginning, their pastries came from local bakery Olive Branch. These include muffins, buns, and scones. But they have since expanded the local vendors they use to make their heavier dishes, which are served all day.

*photos from Brass Horn Coffee Roasters Facebook

“It has been a pleasure working with local vendors like @simplypuresweets, G&W Hamery, and @sowandharvestfarms to bring you a menu we can be proud of and are certain you will enjoy,” they said on their Facebook page in June.

A lot of thought has gone into the six items they have created. These include Bagel and Whipped Spread, Granola Bowl, Avocado Toast, Nutella Banana Toast, Breakfast Burrito and Breakfast Brioche Sandwich.

On their Facebook page, Meghan Avery calls the Avocado Toast ‘killer’, and another customer crowns it the ‘best in town’. It may be just that. A large slice of Simply Pure Sweets sourdough bread is spread with whipped goat cheese and thyme; avocado mash; crushed red pepper; pickled onions; and Sow and Harvest fresh microgreens. The pickled onions taste is more like sweet pickles, and they play well against the crushed red pepper. But the toast is also excellent without the red pepper flakes.

Their bagel comes with a choice of bagel and spread. They have plain, every seed, blueberry or jalapeno cheese bagels; and plain, honey cinnamon or chive and onions cream cheese spreads.

Every dish has its own added flair. For example, the Breakfast Burrito comes with house-made salsa, and the Brioche Breakfast Sandwich is dressed with lemon vinaigrette tossed Arugula. Bacon crumbles and hot honey may be added to the Nutella Toast.

Seating is available both inside and outside, making Brass Horn Roasters a perfect place to start or end the day as the weather gets cooler.

Three importers provide Florida with coffee from five different regions including Brazil, Ethiopia, Columbia, Papua New Guinea and Nicaragua. His Nicaraguan coffee source, Gold Mountain, works with small producers. By working with companies that work with small farms, Brass Horn is able to help them build fair market communities while increasing product quality.

Florida’s journey into the coffee business. began when he was in college and worked in a coffee shop. He loved the people and the ambiance. He had been roasting coffee at home for six or seven years before taking the plunge into the business full time, but when his grandfather’s building became vacant again, it was time to create his dream.

Brass Horn Roasters offers finely crafted teas, seltzers, and tonics. They also concoct a number of different blended confections and mocktails.

Brass Horn Coffee Roasters

410 West Lytle Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

615-624-7060

https://www.brasshorncoffee.com/home

Hours: Monday through Saturday 7:00 am until 5:00 pm

Closed Sunday