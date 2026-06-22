Little Caesars Launches Webberoni Pizza for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Little Caesars is teaming up with Sony Pictures for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, set to hit theaters July 31, and the partnership includes a brand-new menu item and a fan experience worth knowing about. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Little Caesars Webberoni Pizza

The Webberoni Pizza is Little Caesars’ Spider-Man-inspired creation, built around a “web” of shredded pepperoni and toasted cheeses layered on top of the pizza. The combination of shredded pepperoni and a toasted 2-cheese blend is designed to deliver pepperoni in every bite. It’s priced at $8.99 and available as a HOT-N-READY® product at participating locations starting June 22.

Customers can also build their own webbed pizza by adding the shredded pepperoni and toasted cheese topping to any pizza for an additional cost — that customization option is available online only.

Spider-Man Packaging and Collector Posters

Starting June 22, Little Caesars pizzas are being served in newly designed Spider-Man-themed boxes. Beginning July 6, every in-store and online purchase of a Webberoni Pizza includes an exclusive limited-edition poster. Three different poster designs will rotate weekly at each participating location, giving fans a shot at collecting all three while supplies last.

Where to Order the Webberoni Pizza

The Webberoni Pizza is available now at participating Little Caesars locations nationwide. Fans can walk in for the HOT-N-READY® version or place a custom order through the app or at LittleCaesars.com. Little Caesars is also active on Instagram, TikTok, and X for updates on additional offers tied to the promotion.

Source: Little Caesars / PRNewswire

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