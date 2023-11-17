Lipscomb Men’s Soccer Comes Up Short Against Indiana In NCAA Tournament

Michael Carpenter
2
Photo from Lipscomb

From the opening whistle, Indiana was aggressive and had an early shot that went just wide in the 4′ minute.

The Bisons ultimately fell 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament to end its season 10-4-4 with its third-consecutive ASUN Championship Title.

Final Score – Lipscomb: 1, Indiana: 2
Location – Bloomington, Ind. (Bill Armstrong Stadium)
Records – Lipscomb: 10-3-4, Indiana: 13-4-4

SCORING SUMMARY

  • 32′ – Indiana: Collins Oduro
  • 74′ – Maouloune Goumballe
  • 84′ – Tyrese Spicer

HERD NOTES

  • Lipscomb had 11 shots on the night and directed five on goal.
  • Gough made four saves on the night.
  • Spicer scored his 14th goal of the season, extending his single-season record.

