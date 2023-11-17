Battle For The Boro Takes Center Stage in High School Football Playoff Clash

We are in Rutherford County for week three of the playoffs. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, we get a rematch of one of the best rivalries in the state in this week’s game of the week.

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Oakland Patriots

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 8

Head Coach: Kevin Creasy

2023 Record: 10-2

2022 Record: 14-1, Won the 6A state title.

Craig Tutt, Daune Morris and Co. are big play-ing their competition into the ground while being backed up by a killer defense. Oh yeah, Tutt plays on that defense as well. Long story short this team is athletic and if they can clean up some small mistakes and come out unphased by the road environment on Friday, they’ll be near unbeatable.

Riverdale Warriors

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 9

Head Coach: Will Kriesky

2023 Record: 10-2

2022 Record: 6-5, lost in the first round of the playoffs to Lebanon.

Other than the obvious such as Braden Graham, Keshawn Williams and Jaylen Thompson the major key for Riverdale Friday is home-field advantage. Oakland has had some “on the road jitters” as coach Creasy called it after their win at Mount Juliet, and it will be up to the Riverdale faithful and student section to make sure that continues. This Battle of the Boro should have a little extra juice to feed off of if that is even possible.

Final Thoughts

When the bracket came out we all saw this rematch coming and yet this is the hardest prediction of the year for me for sure. Nothing statistical about this matchup means anything. I am expecting an all-out war of a rivalry infused playoff matchup. The only logic I know how to use here is Riverdale won the first matchup…but then again, who beats Oakland twice? It took a three-time tipped ball to beat Oakland the first time and I think Oakland gets revenge this week.

Prediction: Oakland 28 Riverdale 25