Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee

Nashville, Tenn. (November 16, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL).

Del Gaizo, 24 (10/11/99), has skated in five games with Nashville this season, including his NHL debut on Nov. 4 at Edmonton. Earning an assist in each of his first three contests, the blueliner became the third Predators player to begin his NHL career with a three-game point streak, joining Marek Zidlicky (2g-5a in 6 GP) in 2003-04 and Calle Jarnkrok (1g-4a in 5 GP) in 2013-14. Del Gaizo also recorded a +2 rating and averaged 16:22 of ice time.

The Predators continue their five-game homestand on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT against the Chicago Blackhawks, with limited tickets available on NashvillePredators.com. The game will also be broadcast on Bally Sports South and ESPN 102.5 The Game.

Source: Nashville Predators

