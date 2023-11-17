Tennessee Titans Announce Naming Rights Partnership for New Stadium

The Tennessee Titans and Nissan North America today have reached an agreement on a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that brands the new Titans home venue as ‘Nissan Stadium.’ This announcement further solidifies the partnership held between the Titans and Nissan since 2015.

Slated for completion in 2027, the new Nissan Stadium will host Titans home games, Tennessee State University football games, concerts, large-scale events and other community events.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our already longstanding friendship with Nissan,” said Burke Nihill, Titans President and CEO. “Our mission at the Titans is to Win, Serve, and Entertain. We pride ourselves on collaborating with organizations who love this city and state as much as we do, and for the past 40 years, Nissan has invested more than $10.5 billion statewide, serving as a great example of an outstanding corporate steward and community advocate. We look forward to the continued positive impact of this relationship for the Titans organization and the City of Nashville.”

“Since 2015 our fans and organization have called our home ‘Nissan Stadium,’ and we are proud to continue that tradition in the new stadium as we deepen and expand our relationship with them,” said Titans Chief Revenue Officer Adam Nuse. “The new stadium will host the world’s largest events, as well as serve as a community hub for our local neighbors. We’re excited to have a partner like Nissan embark on this journey with us as we look towards the future.”

The partnership will feature dedicated areas in the new stadium for brand experiences and displays, innovative technology integration, and involvement in Titans broadcast platforms. Nissan also will support a to-be-determined program in the Titans’ ONE Community philanthropic platform, which reaches Nashville’s most underrepresented and marginalized communities with a focus on three areas – Opportunity, Neighborhoods and Education.

“Nissan Stadium is a centerpiece of the Nashville skyline and has become a household name in Middle Tennessee. It is important for Nissan to keep our name on the new stadium,” said Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas. “As more people come to Nashville both to visit and to live in this wonderful city, Nissan Stadium is true showcase for our brand and for the career opportunities we’ve offered here for more than four decades. This partnership sends a strong message about the bright future for Nissan, the Titans, Nashville and the State of Tennessee.”

Nissan’s ever-growing footprint in Tennessee includes vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facilities in Smyrna and Decherd respectively, along with its North American headquarters in Franklin. Nissan is home to more than 11,000 employees across all three locations.

“Nissan has been a strong partner to middle Tennessee for four decades, and I’m thrilled that the Titans have united with a partner that invests in our community and its people,” said Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “The familiarity and trust they’ve established with the Titans in the last eight years will undoubtedly be a great asset as we plan for the stadium’s opening in 2027.”

The new Nissan stadium will be built on the east side of the current stadium campus, along Nashville’s East Bank. Features of the building include: a circular translucent roof; exterior porches with panoramic views of Nashville; improved sightlines for all spectators through a range of diverse seating experiences; and a 12,000 square foot community space available for use year-round. A waitlist for those interested in purchasing PSLs or suites is now open at NewNissanStadium.com.