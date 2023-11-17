Country Financial Honoring Area Small Businesses

Area Country Financial agency owner Brandon Beck has dubbed Fridays throughout the holiday season “Small Business Friday” and is honoring area small businesses each week with lunch or donuts. The first recipient was Pretty in Pink Boutique in Cool Springs, whose staff received lunch from the Country Financial team this week.

Readers can nominate any small business in Williamson and Rutherford Counties by tagging them in Beck’s Facebook post announcing Small Business Friday:

Beck, accompanied by fellow Country Financial colleagues Tyler Richardson and Bambi Schweer, recently arrived at Pretty In Pink Boutique with box lunches for the entire PIPB team in honor of Small Business Friday.

Small Business Saturday is celebrated nationwide on Saturday, November 25th. American Express and other sponsors encourage people to “shop small.” According to a study commissioned by American Express, American consumers spend an estimated $17.9 billion with independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday each year.

About Brandon Beck and Country Financial

Brandon Beck is the local Agency Owner of Country Financial, with offices on the Square in Downtown Murfreesboro. He is supported by the Country Financial regional office in Franklin across from Centennial High School.

Brandon Beck, Agency Owner

Country Financial

111 N. Maple Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

CountryFinancial.com/brandon.beck

(615) 435-2505

About Pretty In Pink Boutique

Pretty in Pink Boutique coordinates with medical professionals to provide essentials for breast cancer patients at all stages of care and remission and partners with doctors and physical therapists to provide compression garments for patients experiencing lymphedema and other sources of swelling. PIPB recently opened a new wig studio, providing hair replacement options for women.

Pretty In Pink Boutique

3343 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 220

Franklin TN 37067

PrettyInPinkBoutique.com

(615) 777-7465