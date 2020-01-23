Restorative Health Services Prosthetics Orthotics (RHS) has named Lauren Vaughn

Vice President of Operations. Vaughn started with the company in 2008 as Executive

Assistant to the President. She was promoted in 2018 to Practice Manager. In her

new role as VP of Operations, she will be heavily involved in strategic planning,

management and execution of enhanced policies and procedures as the company

moves into is 20 th year in business in 2020.

Her responsibilities include handling operations for RHS’ nine Mid-State clinics as

well as for sister company Southeastern Orthotics and Prosthetics (SEOP), with

offices in Chattanooga and Cleveland Tn.

Restorative Health Services is independently owned and operated. Locally, Restorative Health Services is located at 1272 Garrison Drive, Suite 307 in Murfreesboro. Learn more at rhs-tn.com.