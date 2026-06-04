AMC Theatres Posts Highest May Attendance Since 2019

AMC Theatres and ODEON Cinemas welcomed 25.5 million moviegoers in May 2026, marking the chain’s best-attended May since 2019. The milestone caps a month of consistently strong box office weekends, driven by a diverse mix of franchise blockbusters and new original films. More Entertainment News

How Many People Attended AMC Theatres Memorial Day Weekend 2026?

More than 4.2 million guests visited AMC Theatres in the U.S. and ODEON Cinemas internationally from Thursday, May 28 through Sunday, May 31. The holiday weekend performance continued a trend that has defined much of 2026, with domestic box office results regularly meeting or surpassing industry expectations.

What Movies Drove Strong Box Office Results in May 2026?

Backrooms led the Memorial Day weekend, opening to a reported $81 million domestically. That makes it the sixth film in just the past ten weeks to debut above $75 million in its opening weekend. The other films since March 20 to cross that threshold include The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Project Hail Mary.

Also contributing to the weekend’s performance, Obsession posted back-to-back increases in its domestic gross — an unusually rare achievement for a wide theatrical release.

What Movies Are Coming to AMC Theatres This Summer?

AMC has a packed lineup scheduled over the next several weekends:

Scary Movie — June 5

Masters of the Universe — June 5

Disclosure Day — June 12

Toy Story 5 — June 19

Supergirl — June 26

Minions & Monsters — July 1

Where Can You Buy AMC Movie Tickets?

Showtimes and tickets are available at amctheatres.com and through the AMC mobile app.

Source: AMC Theatres

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