Larry Creasy Named RCS Secondary Coordinator

In January, Larry Creasy will begin a new role with Rutherford County Schools as the secondary coordinator in the district’s instruction department, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced today.

For the past 12 years, Creasy has served as the principal of Siegel High School. In his new role, he will work alongside high school principals throughout Rutherford County to maintain and enhance the academic opportunities offered to students.

“Mr. Creasy is an exceptional leader having served as principal at both the middle and high school levels over the past two decades,” Director Sullivan said. “He brings a knowledge set and leadership experience that will greatly benefit our high schools, the school district, and students.”

Creasy succeeds Dr. Dawn Poole, who has announced her retirement effective Dec. 31.

Describing Siegel as his “home,” Creasy said it was a tough decision but he is looking forward to contributing to the district’s and instruction department’s mission to invest in “Every student, every day.”

“After 12 years at Siegel High School, making the decision to step into the role of secondary coordinator was not easy,” Creasy said. “Siegel has been my professional home, and I’m deeply grateful for the relationships and experiences I’ve had there.”

He added: “However, I’m excited to begin this next chapter in my career and to work alongside the outstanding instructional department led by Dr. Kelly Chastain and the amazing high school principals across Rutherford County. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of our schools. I want to sincerely thank Dr. Sullivan for this opportunity and I am eager to embrace the challenges ahead.”

Creasy holds several advanced degrees, including an education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction. He is a veteran educator and administrator with more than 30 years of experience. He started his career as a teacher and coach at Smyrna High School.

Prior to serving as principal of Siegel High School, Creasy served as the founding principal of Stewarts Creek Middle School from 2006 through 2014. He has also served as an assistant principal at Smyrna Middle School and Siegel Middle School, and as a Summer School Site Director and Assistant Summer School Director.

A search for the next principal of Siegel High School will begin immediately.

