City of La Vergne Issues Warning About Potential Email Scams

The City of La Vergne is urging residents, businesses, and community partners to be on alert for possible fraudulent emails claiming to be from the City and requesting payments.

City officials have received a report of a phishing email that looks authentic and appears to come from a legitimate City of La Vergne email address. This email requested payment and provided a link or instructions to submit funds.

The City of La Vergne does not request or process payments through unsolicited email messages. Anyone who receives an email asking for payment or sensitive financial information should not click any links, open attachments, or respond to the message.

Even if you have legitimate payments due to the City, please verify any payment requests by calling the City directly at (615) 793-6295 before taking any action.

“Our community’s safety extends beyond physical security. It includes protecting residents and businesses from possible online threats that we are aware of,” said Bruce Richardson, City Administrator. “This appears to be a phishing email, but we want to make sure everyone double-checks any communication before sending money or personal information.”

