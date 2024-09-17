Jeff Paxson Repeats as International League Athletic Trainer of the Year

NASHVILLE – Nashville Sounds Athletic Trainer Jeff Paxson has been named the International League’s Athletic Trainer of The Year for the second straight season. Paxson, in his eighth season (3rd consecutive) with Nashville, was recognized by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) earlier this week.

It’s the ninth league award Paxson has won and the second in the International League after receiving the same honor last season. He was named the Midwest League Trainer of the Year five times (1997, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2017), the PBATS Trainer of the Year in the California League (2000) and in the Pacific Coast League (2007). Paxson was also recognized as the National Trainer of the Year by PBATS in 2011. He was awarded the Ralph Salvon Scholarship Recipient by PBATS in 2016.

Paxson is in his 30th season with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Prior to returning to the Sounds in 2022, the Indiana native served in the same role for Double-A Biloxi in 2021. He has also served as an athletic trainer for the following Winter League teams: Tiburones de La Guaira, Caracas, Leones de Escogido and Tigres de Licey.

Paxson has been recognized in several All-Star Games, including the 1995 and 2013 Midwest League All-Star Games and 2008 Triple-A All-Star Game. He was also an athletic trainer for the 2012 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Kansas City.

The Fort Wayne, Ind. resident graduated from Northeast Missouri University and holds several athletic training certifications and licenses.

Paxson and the rest of the Nashville Sounds team award winners will be recognized before the game on Sunday, September 15.

Source: Nashville Sounds

