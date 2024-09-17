OBITUARY: Pamela Irene Evans Maynard

Mrs. Pamela Irene Evans Maynard, age 76, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2024 with her family by her side.

She was a native of Rutherford County, TN and daughter of the late Kenneth and Irene Corbitt Evans.

Mrs. Maynard was a 1966 graduate of Central High School. She was a faithful member of Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church where she was happy to be of service to others. Mrs. Maynard was a homemaker to her family and delighted in caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her garden growing flowers and vegetables. Mrs. Maynard and her husband enjoyed hiking and fishing. She caught a 21lb Rockfish on Priest Lake one time.

Mrs. Maynard is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank Junior Maynard; sons, Frank K. Maynard and his wife Karen and Jason Maynard and his wife Brandie; sisters, Beverly Jernigan and her husband Michael and Janie Evans; sister-in-law, Barbara Evans; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald “Duck” Evans.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 3949 Halls Hill Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 in memory of Mrs. Maynard.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church. Bro. Jason Barrett and Bro. Ben Stickle will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

