Win Free Whataburger for a Year on National Cheeseburger Day

On Sept. 18, 2024, Whataburger Rewards Members Who Order a Patty Melt, Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger or Whataburger with Cheese Online Will Be Entered for a Chance to Win Free Whataburger for a Year*

Cheese the day! Whataburger is bringing the cheese this National Cheeseburger Day with a sweepstakes that’s all about the cheddar — and we’re not just talking about the kind on your burger. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Whataburger is celebrating the day by offering a chance for Whataburger Rewards Members to win Whataburger for a Year* when you order some of our cheesiest hits.

Order a Patty Melt, Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger or a Whataburger with cheese using your Whataburger Rewards Membership account through the Whataburger App or at Whataburger.com, and you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win one of 100 free Whataburger for a Year* prize packs. That’s all you have to do! No need for extra steps. Just order your fave cheesy burger, and you’re in. It’s our way of saying thanks for keeping it cheesy with us, and who knows? You might be among the 100 lucky winners to score the big prize. So, get your cheese game on this National Cheeseburger Day with Whataburger.

Whataburger Rewards Members who are 18+ (or age of majority) in eligible locations can enter by placing any qualifying order through the Whataburger App or at Whataburger.com for dine-in, curbside pick-up or delivery. The promotion is not offered through any third-party delivery services. Prices and availability vary by market. For Official Rules, including age/location restrictions and details on how to enter without making a purchase, please visit Whataburger’s National Cheeseburger Day Offer Terms & Conditions page. LIMIT TWO (2) ENTRIES PER PERSON.

Source: Whataburger

