General Jackson Launches New Dinner Cruise Show

The 300-foot, iconic General Jackson Showboat welcomes guests aboard for the Music City Nights dinner cruise. The cruise features a brand-new musical production. Guests will be mesmerized by some of Nashville’s premier singers, dancers, and musicians, impressive choreography, and lively costumes, all supported by state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and set design. The Music City Nights dinner runs through November 9, 2024.

The show takes place inside the stunning Victorian Theater, beginning with a salute to country music legends like Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, and June Carter. Homage is also paid to icons George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Conway Twitty, and Loretta Lynn. Additionally, guests will hear some of country’s biggest 90’s signature songs including hits from Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and Reba McEntire. Southern rock, soul, and rhythm & blues tunes are also sprinkled in throughout the performance.

Before the show, guests will enjoy a delectable Southern-inspired meal prepared by Gaylord Opryland’s talented culinary team. The menu includes slow-roasted prime rib of beef, roasted chicken breast, baked mac and cheese, steakhouse potatoes, vegetables, and a delectable chocolate torte.

In addition to the dinner cruise, the showboat also welcomes guests aboard for a lunch midday cruise featuring the returning Tennessee Legends show.

The General Jackson Showboat is one of Nashville’s most visible and popular attractions with a rich history in its 38-year existence. It offers year-round and special event cruises including first-class entertainment, a delicious lunch or dinner, and unbeatable views of Nashville not found anywhere else. With four massive decks that allow for both outside and inside experiences, the boat hosts not only show cruises but is also a highly sought-after venue for corporate meetings, parties, reunions, weddings, and proms.

